Saudi Arabia's DataVolt to invest $100 million at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

Industry

UNB
19 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:12 am

Saudi Arabia's DataVolt to invest $100 million at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

DataVolt’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Ayad Al Amri made the announcement during a bilateral meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday

UNB
19 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:12 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Saudi Arabia's renowned data centre manufacturing and power generation company DataVolt will set up a data centre at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazpur's Kaliakair involving $100 million.

DataVolt's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Ayad Al Amri made the announcement during a bilateral meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

The Hi-Tech Park Authority has initially assured them of allotting 3 acres of land in the hi-tech city for the company.

The company also said that it will set up a state-of-the-art data centre on that land.

At the meeting, the State Minister for ICT Division highlighted the government's various incentives and future market prospects to invest in hi-tech parks.

Palak also thanked DataVolt for expressing their interest and pledged full cooperation on behalf of the ministry

The meeting also discussed in detail the potential of investment in ICT and other sectors of Bangladesh.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority GSM Zafar Ullah and officials concerned with DataVolt and Hi-Tech Park Authority were present on the occasion.

Economy / Top News

DataVolt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

55m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

20m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS