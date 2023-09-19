Saudi Arabia's DataVolt to invest $100 million at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

Saudi Arabia's renowned data centre manufacturing and power generation company DataVolt will set up a data centre at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazpur's Kaliakair involving $100 million.

DataVolt's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Ayad Al Amri made the announcement during a bilateral meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

The Hi-Tech Park Authority has initially assured them of allotting 3 acres of land in the hi-tech city for the company.

The company also said that it will set up a state-of-the-art data centre on that land.

At the meeting, the State Minister for ICT Division highlighted the government's various incentives and future market prospects to invest in hi-tech parks.

Palak also thanked DataVolt for expressing their interest and pledged full cooperation on behalf of the ministry

The meeting also discussed in detail the potential of investment in ICT and other sectors of Bangladesh.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority GSM Zafar Ullah and officials concerned with DataVolt and Hi-Tech Park Authority were present on the occasion.