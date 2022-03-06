Meagre farmer’s income pushing people towards non-agri sectors

Industry

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

Meagre farmer’s income pushing people towards non-agri sectors

PPRC Executive Chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman said now was the time for further research on the emerging rural middle class, rural dynamics, political and economic power and farmer's sociological identity

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 08:33 pm
Meagre farmer’s income pushing people towards non-agri sectors

A family has never been able to survive on a farmer's income alone, which is why people in the rural areas are turning towards other non-agricultural sectors, speakers said.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Power and Participation Research Center on Saturday, MA Sattar Mandal, agricultural economist and professor of the agricultural department at the Bangladesh Agricultural University, said, "The rate of migration from rural areas has also decreased as job opportunities have been created. Many families in the village are now emerging as middle class families, but they are still not able to ensure education for their children."

He said while they had increased the spending behind health and nutrition, education had taken a backseat as its quality had not improved in rural areas.

PPRC Executive Chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman said now was the time for further research on the emerging rural middle class, rural dynamics, political and economic power and farmer's sociological identity.

He said research was the only way to identify the untapped potential of the rural economy.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer of the Pran-RFL Group, said, "Once, 80% of our products were sold in Dhaka and Chattogram, and 20% in rural areas. Now, 20% is being sold in Dhaka-Chattogram and 80% in rural areas. The main reason for this is that new places of work have been created in the countryside, those who are working outside are sending money and people are able to spend on leisure.

"A big part of our agriculture was to provide food for the people of the country. But now many are working to create a supply of raw materials for industries. In the next 6-7 years, agriculture will become a big growth driver because the relationship between industry and agriculture will be narrowed."

During her speech, Sanjida Akhtar, associate professor, women and gender studies, Dhaka University, said more women were involved in the agriculture sector due to male migration. But, they still had to suffer from land and credit crises as they were not yet recognised as farmers.

Speakers also identified abnormal house rent, energy crisis and quality of education as big challenges that needed to be overcome.

 

 

Economy / Top News

agriculture / industry / Jobs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

9h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

10h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

11h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

11h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

11h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

11h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy