Foreign liquor to be dearer

Industry

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

Foreign liquor to be dearer

The government has amended the alcohol control guideline, 2022 by imposing an import limit on foreign liquor up to 40% of total demand for sellers, with the remaining 60% to be met through local manufacturers

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 03:14 pm

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The price of foreign liquor, already high due to excessive import duty and import quota, is likely to shoot up further after the government amended the Alcohol Control Guideline, 2022 imposing new limits on importers.

Alcohol retailers will now only be able to import foreign liquor comprising 40% of their total demand, while the remaining 60% will be met through locally-manufactured liquor.

Similarly, social clubs which have 200 or more alcohol-licence holders as members can import 40% of their total demand for alcohol and collect the remaining 60% from local manufacturers.

Previously, there was no limit on selling foreign liquor for bars, restaurants or clubs.

The new limit will not only make foreign liquor dearer but also encourage smuggling, said industry insiders.

The limits come at a time when the government is trying to curb illegal trade of foreign liquor through strengthening the monitoring of bonded warehouses and easing import limitations.

At present, high import duty -- which can reach a maximum of 600% -- and various import limitations have created a black market for foreign liquor.

Against this backdrop, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) introduced a software last year for diplomatic bonded warehouses to check leakage of duty-free foreign liquor by digitalising bonded operations.

The implementation of the software created a serious crisis of foreign liquor as duty-free bonded warehouses were the main source of its supply in the market.

Black market sales, furthermore, deprived the government of revenue.

The government has earned only Tk52 crore in revenue from foreign liquor imports in the last five years as only 5% of the total alcoholic beverages entering the country were commercially imported.

The revenue earned from the imports was little despite the highest duty, up to 600%, being slapped on alcoholic products as most foreign liquor was imported duty-free by six private diplomatic bonded warehouses.

As the government is losing revenue from the liquor business, the NBR is planning to cut tax rates to encourage commercial imports and stop illegal supply from duty-free warehouses.

The commerce ministry is also going to revise the import policy order by increasing the import ceiling for liquor importers.

Currently, importers are allowed to import alcoholic beverages on 7.5% of their foreign currency account balance. Under the draft amendment of the policy order, this has been proposed to be increased to 10%, according to a source at the commerce ministry.

Additionally, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) proposed to fix the import ceiling at 12%.

Currently, hotels which have foreign currency earnings can import liquor.

In the draft of the amended import policy, any organisation which has foreign employees can import alcohol subject to approval from the DNC and commerce ministry.

However, other restaurants and bars which do not have foreign currency can purchase from the Parjatan Corporation.

The existing import policy order does not mention from which source non-foreign currency earners can purchase alcohol.

Meanwhile, the revenue authority is trying to issue licences against two state-owned organisations, including the InterContinental Hotel and the Parjatan Corporation, aimed at breaking the liquor syndication of the existing six private bonded warehouses.

Carrying alcohol will also be made easier under the newly issued guideline.

Anyone who wants to carry alcohol can apply to the deputy director of the DNC for a pass.

Any person who does not have an alcohol licence can carry alcohol using the pass, which can be extended to a month.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Liquor / Alcohol / Foreign liquor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

2h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

5h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

5h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

1h | Videos
Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

22h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business