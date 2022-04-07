Increase investment in agriculture, HR development, not unnecessary projects: Experts

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:35 pm

Rights activists, academics, and economists at a programme Thursday called upon the government to increase investment in agriculture and human resource development to make the country's economy sustainable instead of undertaking unnecessary projects.

They also urged the government to adopt woman-friendly policies in the national budget and evaluate how effectively the budget for women's empowerment is being implemented.  

"We also need to ensure good governance and eliminate all forms of discrimination from the state," said Dhaka University Economics Department Chairman Professor MM Akash at a pre-budget discussion organised by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) at the Anwara Begum-Munira Khan auditorium in the capital's Segunbagicha.

BMP President Fauzia Moslem said the main objective of any development programme is to see social progress. Although there is advancement at present, everyone does not benefit as progress is being held hostage by powerful syndicates in absence of good governance and enforcement of the law.

"It is not possible to develop without making women allies. That's why supportive programmes and measures should be undertaken to integrate women in the mainstream," she said.   

In a video message, noted economist Selim Jahan said  women's issues should get priority when preparing the national budget by adopting woman-friendly policies, ensuring their participation and the effective implementation of the budget allocation.

SANEM Executive Director Selim Raihan suggested participation of women in politics and socio-economic activities alongside ensuring accountability in politics.

Chief Guest, Planning Minister Abdul Mannan, said the government is already giving priority to women in undertaking any development project. The government is also working on increasing the quota for and development of  rural women.

Special guest Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office, said many of the woman-friendly programmes undertaken by the government are not being implemented due to lack of awareness on the part of beneficiaries.

BMP member and Professor at Jahangirnagar University Economics Department, Sormindo Nilormi, presented the keynote paper at the discussion.

