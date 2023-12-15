IMF, ADB loans added to Bangladesh's forex reserves

Economy

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 11:54 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The International Monetary Fund's $689 million in the second tranche of its $4.7 billion loan package and the Asian Development Bank's $400 million loan has been added to the foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson and Executive Director Md Mezbaul Haque confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Friday (15 December).

The BB data shows that the country's reserves were $19.16 billion according to BPM-6 on Thursday. Currently it has increased to $19.85 billion.

