Govt clarifies conditions for black money investment in manufacturing sector

Economy

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 11:03 pm

Related News

Govt clarifies conditions for black money investment in manufacturing sector

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 11:03 pm
Govt clarifies conditions for black money investment in manufacturing sector

The government has clarified the conditions over investment of untaxed money in manufacturing sector.

The investment has to be made in new company and the opportunity will be provided only for the current fiscal year, according to the income tax poripatra (clarification) 2021-22 of National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The clarification mentions that the authorities will not allow only paid up capital, buying land or loan from the paid up capital in forming the new company in the name of visible investment to get the facility of whitening black money given in the current fiscal year budget.

It also said the authorities will not take into consideration the agreement signing and opening letter of credit (LC), if the company does not implement these within the budgetary deadline.

In the budget for 2021-22 fiscal, the government allowed investing untaxed money in manufacturing industries with the condition of paying 10% tax.

According to the NBR SRO, this investment facility is applicable only for the current fiscal year beginning 1 July.

In this regard, a new section has been incorporated in the Income Tax Ordinance, named Section "19AAAAAA", which will be in effect till 30 June, 2022.

The NBR has incorporated a indemnity provision amending the Finance Bill, barring relevant government agencies from questioning the sources of such tainted money.

Notable, from the 2019-20 financial year, the government has been allowing investment of black money in high-tech parks and economic zones, with 10% tax only. The facility will be available till 30 June, 2024.

Top News

black money / investment / manufacturing sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses