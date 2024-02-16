FBCCI seeks manageable tax framework in next national budget

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged the government to maintain a bearable tax framework in the upcoming national budget and to formulate long-term tax policies for business and investment sectors.

Leaders of the apex trade body made the appeal during a standing committee meeting held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel on Thursday (15 February).

They expressed their willingness to contribute taxes to support the growth of government revenue.

However, these taxes should not become a burden for their businesses, as that would discourage business and trade activities, they added.

Several recommendations were presented in the meeting for consideration in the next national budget such as — a gradual reduction in source tax and minimum tax rates; addressing disparities in tax obligations between the public and private sectors; ensuring tax refunds within 60 days as mandated by law; enhancing coordination and automation within tax, VAT; and customs administrations.

FBCCI's Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly, who attended the meeting as chief guest, said, "VAT, tax, and customs currently are bleeding spots for business owners. We are working on a resolution in this regard with utmost importance.

"To receive policy support from the government, all stakeholders should collaboratively prepare sector-based recommendations and present them to the government," he added.

Md Humayun Kabir, the committee's chairman and former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), said, "We also want the government's revenue to increase, but it should be reasonable and should not become a burden on the business owners."

The event was chaired by Tapan Kumer Majumder, the committee's director in charge and a director of FBCCI.

"We want to work as active partners with the NBR," he said.

The event saw the participation of various prominent business leaders, FBCCI Vice President Md Munir Hossain, directors, advisory panel members, and other members of the business community.