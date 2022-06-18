Export activities at Akhaura land port hampered due to incessant rainfall

The export activities at the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria are being disrupted due to the incessant rain and onrush of hilly water forcing the goods-laden trucks to remain trapped at the port.

Only five trucks carrying fish and gas could enter the Agartala land port on Saturday while another 20 trucks carrying rod, cement and cotton were trapped.

It is feared that the goods in the truck may get wet as there is no shed at the truckyard of the port where the trucks are being parked now.

Besides, the offices of the businesses adjacent to the port have also been submerged. About 40-50 trucks can export goods during normal times.

Akhaura land port Inspector (Traffic) Zakir Hossian said that the surrounding roads by the port are being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and onrush of hilly water. The situation on the other side is even worse which may further hamper exports.

Data shows that everyday export worth $2.5 lakh or $3 lakh takes place through the Akhaura land port. But there are no importing activities here.