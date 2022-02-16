EU envoy for raising capacity to sustain progress after LDC graduation

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 07:38 pm

EU envoy for raising capacity to sustain progress after LDC graduation

The ambassador pays a courtesy visit to the MCCI office in the capital on Wednesday

Charles Whiteley (Photo: Collected)
Charles Whiteley (Photo: Collected)

Lauding the rapid development of Bangladesh, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation in Dhaka Charles Whiteley has urged the country to build capacity for sustaining the economic progress after its transition from the least developed country (LDC) status in 2026.

"Increasing capacities of public and private sectors as well as civil society organisations is crucial for maintaining sustainable economic progress after the LDC graduation," he said while paying a courtesy visit to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) office in the capital's Gulshan area on Wednesday.

The EU Ambassador said there were some untapped areas of cooperation, where EU member countries could help Bangladesh produce skilled manpower, particularly for high-tech jobs. He also expressed his keen interest in further promoting EU investment in the country.

MCCI President Md Saiful Islam, Senior Vice-President Kamran T Rahman, Vice-President Habibullah N Karim, and other senior office-bearers were present at the event.

The MCCI president thanked the Ambassador and appreciated the role and contribution of the EU in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. He categorically mentioned the benefits received by Bangladesh through the EU's Everything But Arms programme which had significantly helped the country to reduce poverty, strengthen women empowerment and make visible progress in social development.

Highlighting the potentials and challenges of the LDC graduation, MCCI President expressed his concern over the probable tariff escalation of EU countries for Bangladesh and requested the envoy for the continuation of the EBA for a reasonable period to attain a sustainable graduation.

