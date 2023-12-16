EO Bangladesh holds 7th Annual General Meeting

The 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Bangladesh was held on 13 December at Lakeshore Hotel in the capital.

Md Zia Uddin, President of the EOB and also Managing Director of Pristine Chem Ltd, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Mohammad Tanvir Khan, Managing Director of J K Group of Industries and also Chair of the Finance of EOB, placed the audited financial report of the organization for the sessions of 2022-2023 in the AGM.

Hossain Khaled, former President of the EOB and Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries, Tahsin Aman, Vice Chairman of Aman Group of Companies, Faatin Haque, Chairperson of Trade Design Solutions Ltd, Ahmed Imtiaz Hassan, Director of Aristopharma Ltd, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Director of the Evince Textiles Ltd, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Director of Gemcon Group, Shaon Tanvir, CEO of the Satori Ltd, among others, were also present at the AGM.

The members of the organization present in the Annual General Meeting shared their valuable views on the financial statement placed for the financial sessions 2022-2023 and approved it. The members also thanked the present Board of Directors for organizing various appropriate learning and social events.

Entrepreneurs' Organization is a global networking platform founded in 1987 and currently it has 18,000 entrepreneurs from 76 countries as members. The organization started its journey in Bangladesh in 2016 and currently it has 55 members.