Dollar rate Tk97.50 in kerb market

Economy

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 12:53 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dollar price has decreased Tk0.50 from the day before and was sold at Tk97.50 in the kerb market on Tuesday (28 June).

The rate was Tk98 on Monday.

Also, while selling dollars people are getting Tk97 to Tk97.20 against each dollar. Whereas, on Monday this rate was Tk97.60 to Tk97.80.

Amid the recent hike in dollar rate this decrease is a welcome change.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, had said, "The open market economy now relies on market situation. Due to increased domestic consumption, imports are under more pressure compared to exports."

In such a situation banks are unable to meet the growing demand of forex, this is why dollar price has increased a bit, he said.

With Covid-19 pandemic easing, the demand for commodities has increased sharply. The Russia-Ukraine war also fuelled the price hike of commodities in the global market due to disruption of supply chain.

