Delhi airport now a transhipment hub for Bangladesh exports

Delhi airport is going to act as a transhipment hub for export from Bangladesh to other countries, with the first batch of transhipment cargo set to leave for Spain on Sunday (5 March, 2023).

The move is expected to significantly reduce shipping costs for manufacturers and suppliers, reports Business Standard citing the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

On 7 February, DIAL received the green light from the Indian government to operate as a cargo transhipment hub for export cargo between Bangladesh and other global destinations.

According to a press release by DIAL, the first batch of transhipment cargo, which was dispatched from Dhaka on 26 February, arrived at Delhi airport on Friday and is scheduled to depart for its final destination in Spain on 5 March.

The transhipment cargo will be transported from Dhaka to Delhi through the Benapole-Petrapol border between Bangladesh and India.

"Once the cargo leaves the Petrapol border after all security checks, the manufacturers will be able to track their shipment throughout its journey, including its arrival at the Delhi airport, during security clearances, and final uploading of cargo on the aircraft," the release said.

DIAL has created a dedicated truck docking facility and X-ray area for the swift transfer of cargo to their outbound locations. This decision will increase the daily export of international cargo via Delhi airport, including ready-made garments, handlooms, footwear, leather products, jute products, and pharmaceuticals.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that with this initiative, Delhi Airport is on its way to becoming the international cargo hub of the world, serving as a transhipment centre between East and West.