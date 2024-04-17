X Ceramics Group welcomes new Chief Brand Officer Najmul Hossain Shanto

17 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
X Ceramics Group welcomes new Chief Brand Officer Najmul Hossain Shanto

X Ceramics Group, a leader in the ceramics industry in Bangladesh, is excited to announce the recent appointment of Najmul Hossain Shanto, the esteemed cricketer, as their new Chief Brand Officer.

X Ceramics Group's association with the world of sports goes back a long way. In particular, the organization has been associated with BPL for more than two years. Now a rising star of the sports field is joining the branding work of the company, reads a press release.

Mr. Mahin Mazher, Managing Director of X Index Companies and a passionate supporter of sports, stated, "Our company co-owned Sylhet Strikers for two seasons. Nazmul Hossain Shanto played for Sylhet Strikers. Since then, we started talking with him. We are certain Shanto's presence and sincerity will enrich our brand development initiatives."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Shanto remarked, "I am thrilled to be joining Bangladesh's top ceramic company. I look forward to contributing to the brand's growth while continuing my cricket career, thanks to the flexible working arrangement X Ceramics Group has graciously provided."

This move (unprecedented in ceramic industry) signifies X Ceramics Group's commitment to fostering a connection with young, talented sports personalities, further investing in the nation's sporting future. The group envisions a symbiotic relationship between the disciplines of sports and business, harnessing the attributes of teamwork, leadership, and strategic thinking that are inherent to both fields.

