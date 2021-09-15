Winners of ‘Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup’ campaign receive prizes

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:34 pm

Winners of ‘Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup’ campaign receive prizes

The air ticket winners are Mohammed Anwar from Sylhet, MD Mazahar Hossain Khan from Dhaka and Al Amin from Chattogram

Three quiz winners have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets and ten other customers got 32-inch Samsung Smart TV by buying new connections in the first week of 'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign.

The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the head office of AKASH in Dhaka, said a press release issued from Beximco Communications Limited on Wednesday.

The air ticket winners are Mohammed Anwar from Sylhet, MD Mazahar Hossain Khan from Dhaka and Al Amin from Chattogram.

Two winners of the campaign, A B M Noman Hossain and Imtiaj Ahammed Joney, from Dhaka received 32'' Samsung smart TV.

Beximco Communication's Chief Operating Officer Manoj Kumar Dobhal, Chief Financial Officer Md Luthfor Rahman, Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury and Head of Sales and Distribution Shah Mohammad Maksudul Ganiwere handed over the prizes to the winner.

AKASH, country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider, has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV.

If the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get Tk200 cashback.

The campaign will be continued till October 12.

