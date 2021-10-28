‘Buy Akash and Go to T20 World Cup’ campaign ends

The 'Buy Akash and Go to T20 World Cup' campaign concluded with the distribution of prizes among the winners of the sixth week, on Thursday.

Three quiz winners have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets by buying new connections of Akash in the sixth week of the campaign. By participating in the campaign, a total of 18 customers have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets and 60 customers receive smart TVs, said a press release.

Country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka.

Beximco communications' chief operating officer Manoj Kumar Dobhal and head of marketing and business development, Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the prizes to the winners.

The winners of the air ticket for the sixth week of the 'Buy Akash and Go to T20 World Cup' campaign are Bhola's Nur Alom, Md Gias Uddin of Chittagong and one more. Besides, ten more customers received a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV.

In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners got Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. Ten winners got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TVs. Besides, customers who bought new AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer got taka 200 cashback.

AKASH has been providing its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH basic and regular connection is available at Tk3,999 and Tk4,499 respectively. AKASH is enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country.