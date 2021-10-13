AKASH offers cashback to protect customers’ interest

Following the Bangladeshi government's directive to broadcast foreign channels on "clean feed" - without foreign advertisements, direct-to-home television service provider AKASH has stopped the broadcasting of some foreign channels- with advertisements from 1 October onwards.

Considering the current situation, AKASH has launched a "Clean Feed Blackout Cashback" initiative on recharge as all channels are not available currently, said a press release.

Depending on the package, customers will receive an instant cashback of up to Tk200 if they recharge the required amount or above for their package from 00:00 hours of 11 October until further notice.

For customers who have already recharged before the campaign period or were active within 1 October – 10 October, an adjustment will be provided to the AKASH account after the end of the month.

This decision was made as part of the operator's compliance with the government's requirement for transmitting foreign channels without clean feed or foreign advertisement, the press release added.

Customers can watch 34 domestic channels as well as approximately 20 international networks such as Star Movies HD, BBC, CNN, Al-Jazeera, NHK, and France 24.

"We welcome the government's initiative to implement Clean Feed (ad-free) in the airing of international channels in the country. This will boost the government's annual revenue. As the country's only legal Direct-To-Home service provider AKASH, since its inception Customers' interests have been a key concern," said Beximco Communication Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury.

"As a result, in order to assure a legitimate TV viewing experience, we have decided to give cashback to consumers on a package basis. We opted to grant this cashback despite having annual contracts with the channels since customer satisfaction is our top priority," he added.

AKASH has been providing its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is Tk3,999 and Tk4,499 respectively. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.