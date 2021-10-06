3 more AKASH customers get chance to watch T20 World Cup

Corporates

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 06:59 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Three more customers have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets buying new Akash connections under the 'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign in the fourth week. 

In addition, 10 customers got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, said a press release. 

The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka. 

Beximco Communications' Head of Sales & Distribution Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani, Head of Marketing & Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury and Senior Manager, Market Operations Mohammad Fahim Hossain. 

"Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup" campaign fourth-week air ticket winners are Khadija Begum of Bhola, Rahima Akhter of Chittagong and one more person. 

In addition, Dhaka's Md Habibur Rahman and nine winners of the campaign respectively won Samsung 32-inch smart TV. 

In this six-week campaign starting from 1 September, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. 

The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by 17 October, every customer will get taka 200 cashback. The campaign is going to continue till 12 October.

Akash / Beximco

