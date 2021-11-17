Akash bills can now be paid through ‘tap'

Trust Axiata Digital Limited and Beximco Communications Limited signed an agreement whereby it is mentioned that more than four and a half lakh subscribers of Akash, the country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider, will now be able to pay their bills through Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Trust Axiata Pay (tap) at home.

Customers will be able to make monthly payments for free using the tap app and USSD code.

Trust Axiata Digital Limited and Beximco Communications Limited signed the agreement at Beximco Communications' headquarters in the capital's Gulshan area today (November 17), reads a press release.

As stated at the signing ceremony, Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, head of marketing and business development, Beximco Communications said, "Digital payments are considerably faster, more dependable, and more convenient than cash transactions. We anticipate, now that tap payments are available, more customers will take advantage of the cashless payment system. As a result, customers will be able to watch TV from Akash without having to worry about paying their bills."

Speaking on the occasion, tap's Chief Executive Officer (Acting) Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We believe that the MFS service is more than just a means of sending or withdrawing money. tap is going to be introduced as a payment service among MFS users for the first time in Bangladesh. As a result, we're ecstatic to be able to provide payment services to Akash's clients.

To pay the bill with the tap app, customers have to tap on the 'Bill Payments' icon on the homepage and select 'Akash' from the 'TV / DTH' option.

Payment will then be completed only after providing the tap period by defining customer user ID, and amount of money.

If the payment is successful, customers will receive an immediate confirmation SMS. Customers can also pay their bills by dialing the *733# USSD code.

The signing ceremony was attended by Akash's Chief Operating Officer Manoj Kumar Dobhal, Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Finance and Planning Zia Hasan Khan, Senior Manager-Planning & SCM Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain and Manager Payment Partner Management Abu Syeed.

Also, tap's Chief Executive Officer (Acting) Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Vice President, Commercial Shahjalal Uddin, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Ashikur Rahman, Head of Product Management Nazrul Islam Zaman and Consultant RAFM FM Fazle Karim were present at the ceremony.