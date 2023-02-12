Winners of BRAC Bank-Samakal literary award announced

Professor Rehman Sobhan, Salek Khokon, Monju Sarker, and Kizi Tahnin have won BRAC Bank-Samakal Literary Award 2021.

BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal have been recognising the writers and litterateurs for the last ten years to inspire them further to enrich Bangla literature with their creative and intellectual works.

This year, BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal have introduced 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to recognize a veteran author who contributed to Bangla literature.

Professor Rehman Sobhan was honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his contribution to Bangla literature.

Salek Khokon won the award for his book titled '71 Er Akorgrontho' in essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category, Monju Sarker won the award for his book titled 'Ujanjatra' in the poetry and novel category, Kizi Tahnin won for his book titled 'Budh Grohe Chand Utheche' in 'Young Writer' category.

The awards were announced at a ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on February 11, 2023. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP spoke as the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Daily Samakal Publisher A K Azad, BRAC Bank Chairman Ahsan H. Mansur, BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, Daily Samakal Acting Editor Mozammel Hossain and literary and eminent personalities of the country were present at the ceremony.

'Lifetime Achievement Award' winner gets prize money of Tk. 5 lakh. Winners in the 'essay, autobiography, travel story & translation' and 'poetry and novel' category each received Tk. 2 lakh and 'Young Writer Aawrd' Tk. 1 lakh. The winners also received the crest and citation.

A total of 570 books were submitted for 2021 for the three categories. A panel of jury comprising Selina Hossain, Faizul Latif Chowdhury, Abid Anwar and Khalikuzzaman Elias selected three winning books published in 2021.

On the award initiative, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Since its inception, the literary award has generated huge enthusiasm in the literary arena of Bangladesh and established its place in the country. This literary award will inspire creative minds and provide writers, especially young writers, a platform to flourish in literature. The readers will get quality books. We, at BRAC Bank, are proud to be associated with this initiative."