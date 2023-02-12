Winners of BRAC Bank-Samakal literary award announced

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Winners of BRAC Bank-Samakal literary award announced

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:31 pm

Professor Rehman Sobhan, Salek Khokon, Monju Sarker, and Kizi Tahnin have won BRAC Bank-Samakal Literary Award 2021. 

BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal have been recognising the writers and litterateurs for the last ten years to inspire them further to enrich Bangla literature with their creative and intellectual works.

This year, BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal have introduced 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to recognize a veteran author who contributed to Bangla literature. 

Professor Rehman Sobhan was honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his contribution to Bangla literature.  

Salek Khokon won the award for his book titled '71 Er Akorgrontho' in essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category, Monju Sarker won the award for his book titled 'Ujanjatra' in the poetry and novel category, Kizi Tahnin won for his book titled 'Budh Grohe Chand Utheche' in 'Young Writer' category.   

The awards were announced at a ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on February 11, 2023. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP spoke as the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Daily Samakal Publisher A K Azad, BRAC Bank Chairman Ahsan H. Mansur, BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, Daily Samakal Acting Editor Mozammel Hossain and literary and eminent personalities of the country were present at the ceremony.   

'Lifetime Achievement Award' winner gets prize money of Tk. 5 lakh. Winners in the 'essay, autobiography, travel story & translation' and 'poetry and novel' category each received Tk. 2 lakh and 'Young Writer Aawrd' Tk. 1 lakh. The winners also received the crest and citation. 

A total of 570 books were submitted for 2021 for the three categories. A panel of jury comprising Selina Hossain, Faizul Latif Chowdhury, Abid Anwar and Khalikuzzaman Elias selected three winning books published in 2021.

On the award initiative, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Since its inception, the literary award has generated huge enthusiasm in the literary arena of Bangladesh and established its place in the country. This literary award will inspire creative minds and provide writers, especially young writers, a platform to flourish in literature. The readers will get quality books. We, at BRAC Bank, are proud to be associated with this initiative."

Brac Bank-Samakal Literary Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

8h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

12h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

3h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

56m | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday