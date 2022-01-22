Six litterateurs won Brac Bank-Samakal Literary Award for 2019, 2020

Educationist Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, Journalist Afsan Chowdhury and four other writers have won the 10th edition of Brac Bank-Samakal Literary Award for the years 2019 and 2020.

The awards were announced at a programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury spoke at the ceremony as the chief guest.

Daily Samakal publisher AK Azad, Managing Director and CEO of Brac Bank Selim RF Hussain, Daily Samakal acting editor Mozammel Hossain and literary and eminent personalities of the country were present at the ceremony.

In the essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury won the award for 2019 for his book titled 'Dikkhagurur Totporota'.

In the poetry and novel category, Helal Hafiz won the award for his book titled 'Bedonake Bolechi Kedo Na', Mozaffor Hossain won for his book titled 'Pathey Bishleshone Bishwagolpo: Chutogolper Shilpo O Rupantor' in 'Humayun Ahmed Young Writer' category.

In the essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category, Afsan Chowdhury won the award for 2020 for his work titled '1971 Gononirjaton – Gonohatya Kathamo, Biboron O Porishor', Mohammad Rofiq won the award for his book titled 'Pothik Poran' in poetry and novel category and Ronjona Bishwas for her book titled 'Bangladesher Lokodhormo' in 'Humayun Ahmed Young Writer' category.

Winners in the 'essay, autobiography, travel story and translation' and 'poetry and novel' category each received Tk2 lakh as prize money and 'Humayun Ahmed Young Writer' awardees got Tk1 lakh.

A total of 496 books were received for the year 2019 and 527 books for the year 2020 for the three categories. A panel of jury comprising Selina Hossain, Khalikuzzaman Elias, Biswajit Ghosh and Abid Anwar selected the three winning books for each year.

Brac Bank and Daily Samakal have been recognizing the writers and litterateurs for the last decade to inspire them further for enriching Bangla literature with their creative works.