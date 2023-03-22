Westin, Sheraton to offer Turkish, Middle Eastern food in Ramadan

The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka will be offering a variety of local and foreign cuisines, including Middle Eastern and Turkish items, for iftar, buffet dinner, and buffet suhur during Ramadan.

The authorities of the hotels said Executive Chef from Lebanon Hassan Koubaissi and four Turkish chefs – Ahmet GÜLER, Sait DURSUN, Mehmet Aslan, and Erhan Demir – will delight the guests with their exquisite culinary masterpieces during Ramadan, reads a press release.

The chefs have recently arrived in Bangladesh, added the release.

Both restaurants will offer their signature dishes which will be quite different from each other. Guests who would visit Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) would get to enjoy signature dishes such as Chicken Kabsa Rice, Mixed Grill, Seafood Machboos, Lamb Shank, Mughal Chaap, Grilled Chimichurri Salmon, Samkeh Harra, Mahlabia, Kunafa, and many other dishes by the expert International and local chefs.

While guests visiting The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) will get to experience authentic delicacies such as Adana Kebap, Iskender Kebap, Turkish Donner, Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pide, Seafood Paella, Lamb Ouzi, Prime Ribs, assorted Baklavas, Tulumba, and many other mouth-watering dishes by the expert international and local culinary artists.

Special Buy-One-Get-One offers from various bank partners will be available along with exclusive Buy-One-Get-Three offers from Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd. at both Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) and at The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) for enjoying the delicious Ramadan buffet.

For guests who would like to try something different, Yumi at Sheraton Dhaka will be offering Iftar Bento Boxes with delicious Japanese dishes such as sushi, sashimi, and teriyaki by Japanese Master Chef Hiromi Yonekawa.

Takeaway Iftar boxes from both hotels will also be available for pick-ups from Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and from The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka). The Westin Dhaka will offer Platinum, Gold, and Silver Iftar boxes while Sheraton Dhaka will offer Luxury, Premium, and Classic Iftar boxes. All the iftar boxes will come jam-packed with all the local favorites along with Middle Eastern and Turkish signature dishes and each box can serve two persons. At the same time, Saffron Jalebi (BDT 2950 Net for 1 kg and BDT 1650 Net for 500 gms) and Shahi Haleem (BDT 4250 Net for 1 kg and BDT 2650 Net for 500 gms) will also be available for pick-up at both the hotels along with regular favorites such as assorted kebabs, lamb shank, and baklavas.

For hosting Iftar, Dinner and Suhur events The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka offer large, medium, and small banquet venues along with exciting banquet offers for early bookers. Event hosts can get a full venue rental waiver by booking events with a certain number of guests at both 5-star hotels. Also, Sheraton Dhaka's pillar-less Grand Ballroom and annex area can accommodate 1000+ guests at one go making it the largest banquet space in the diplomatic zone.

Guests who crave authentic flavors in the best ambiance are surely in for a sumptuous treat at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka this Ramadan. For more information, guests can call +8802222291988 (The Westin Dhaka) and +880255668111 (Sheraton Dhaka).