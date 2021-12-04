Vivo launches online payment for MasterCard, Visa cardholders

Smartphone brand Vivo will accept online payment from Visa and MasterCard holders against its online product sales and services from now on by using Brac Bank payment gateway.

Vivo recently signed an agreement with Brac Bank in this regard at the latter's head office in the capital, reads a press statement on Saturday.

This agreement will also enable Brac Bank to deploy its payment gateway in online platform of Vivo.

From Vivo, Xie Dong, head of Finance, Gong Wei, head of E-commerce, Md Shahenul Islam, senior manager (Finance) attended the signing ceremony on 29 November.



Meanwhile, from Brac Bank, Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, Khairuddin Ahmed, head of Merchant Acquiring, Abu Sayem Ansari, head of Premium Banking, Arifuzzaman, area head, Dhaka Central and Mymensingh Region, Md Raihanul Kabir, manager, E-commerce Merchant Acquiring, attended the signing ceremony.