Unveiling English Battle: A Competition for Language Mastery

Corporates

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Unveiling English Battle: A Competition for Language Mastery

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 05:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Presidency University's English Language Club hosts an exciting event called "English Battle" to enhance language skills and communication among students, aiming for excellence in linguistic abilities.

 Objectives of the English Battle - English Language Proficiency Competition:

  1. Enhance participants' English language proficiency.
  2. Encourage participants to develop independent learning abilities.
  3. Nurture and develop communication skill.
  4. Develop leadership and creative aptitudes.
  5. Enable spontaneous English use in real-life contexts.
  6. Nurture leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
  7. Inspire English learning in an exciting and creative environment.
  8. Facilitate experience sharing and new friendships among participants.
  9. Besides academic skills, the competition focuses on getting students ready for the professional world. English is often a must-have skill in many jobs, and 'English Battle' helps participants develop the language abilities they need to succeed in their careers.

English Battle has three exciting rounds that highlight the different aspects of language skills. They're designed to challenge participants and provide a complete platform to show off their language abilities.

Round 1: Spelling Bee

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Spelling Bee competition showcases participants' skill with words. It's not just about memorising a dictionary; it's about showing quick thinking and language finesse. Participants handle complex words, demonstrating their understanding of sounds, word origins, and spelling.

Round 2: Grammar Test

After the Spelling Bee comes the Grammar Test, a challenging arena for grammar skills. They focus on syntax, punctuation, and structure to create strong sentences. They analyse sentences, navigate through grammatical challenges, and demonstrate their ability to create clear and effective language. This round highlights how important grammar is in accurately communicating ideas.

Round 3: Storytelling

In the third round, Storytelling takes centre stage in the competition. Contestants move beyond technicalities to explore creativity. They create captivating and inspiring tales, using their storytelling skills to transport the audience to imaginative worlds and showcase their linguistic creativity.

Who Can Participate?

The doors to English Battle swing open to students from all disciplines, welcoming individuals eager to refine their English language skills. Regardless of their academic background, all aspiring wordsmiths are invited to immerse themselves in this linguistic arena and emerge as linguistic champions.

The English Battle by Presidency University's English Language Club goes beyond just a language competition. It's a journey of exploring language and growing personally. It helps students use language to express ideas, influence opinions, and shape stories, shaping tomorrow's communicators and leaders.

 

Education

presidency university

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

2h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

9h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

8h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

3h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS World
Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

19h | TBS World