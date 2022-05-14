United Hospital Limited observes Nurses Day 2022

United Hospital Limited recently observed Nurses Day at Medix Dhanmondi Centre (A concern of United Hospital Limited) keeping in line with the global occasion to encourage the nursing profession to maintain the spirit of serving humanity in a befitting manner.

On this occasion Managing Director of United Hospital & Chief Executive Officer of United Healthcare Services Limited, Mohammad Faizur Rahman congratulated and thanked all the nurses for being an indispensable component of our health system.

Masud Ahmed, General Manager, Communication & Business Development spoke on the occasion, expressing his conviction to the slogan of "Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health". He highlighted the sincere efforts of all the nurses. Abdul Jalil, Head of Operations delivered the welcome address at the beginning of the program.

Chief Nursing Officer Bidisha Basu graced the occasion and congratulated the nurses on this joyous occasion and also gave an encouraging speech where she motivated the nurses to do better work with more dedication in the future. On the occasion, Medical Service Director of United Hospital Limited, Dr Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, respected Senior Consultants and Senior Nurses spoke along with other senior officials of the hospital.

On this occasion In the morning, a rally with nurses started from Medix Dhanmondi Centre, 72 Saat Masjid Road, passed through Jigatala and ended at Medix Dhanmondi Centre. Consultants of the hospital, doctors and nurses of the different departments were also present at this rally.

It needs to be mentioned here, that to commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale, International Nurses Day is observed throughout the world on May 12. The theme of this year is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health".