United Hospital launches its Centre for Gastroliver, Biliary & Pancreatic Sciences

The "United Center for Gastroliver, Biliary & Pancreatic Sciences' 'was inaugurated on Sunday, 25 February 2024.

Prof Dr Subhash Gupta, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, Chairman, Max Center of Liver and Biliary Sciences of Max Healthcare Group inaugurated the centre as the chief guest.

This centre will offer comprehensive gastro-liver services in treating complications of Gastrointestinal, liver biliary & pancreatic disorders.

It is also committed to providing unique and advanced care of gastroenterology and Hepatology services in the country with efficiency and cost-effectiveness with high-quality healthcare services and current science and technology.

For the first time in Bangladesh, United Hospital brought state-of-the-art fully equipped Centre with a dedicated Liver & Gastrointestinal ICU, Transplant ICU (Isolation Cabin), Surgical ICU & HDU operated by a dedicated team of experts taking a forefront role in the management of Liver, Biliary, Gallbladder, and Pancreatic surgery and all kind of emergency.

Our multidisciplinary team comprises HPB surgeons, anesthesiologists, Critical care specialists, transplant hepatologists, interventional gastroenterologists, oncologists, interventional radiologists, nurses, respiratory therapists, Intensive care assistants, Physiotherapist and technicians ensuring top-notch care.

In his speech, Chief guest Dr Subhash Gupta mentioned, "Majority of liver problems can be managed with medicines and lifestyle modifications, but this is only when the illness is detected early.

Once the disease is advanced and has caused irreversible damage to the liver the only option that remains is that of a liver transplantation."

Chief consultant and head of United Center for Gastroliver, Biliary & Pancreatic Sciences, Dr Hashem Rabby stated the vision and said, "We aim to be the one stop solution for liver disease.

Our goal is to be equipped, serve the best care, and with best practices we hope to cater the successful transplant."

Prof Dr Mohsen Chowdhury, Chairman & Professor, Department of Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) graced the occasion and expressed his high hope on the commendable team of United Hospital.

Prof Dr Salimur Rahman, UGC Professor & Course Director, Medical Faculty (Former), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) delivered a speech on the ceremony. He added that United Hospital has the infrastructural benefit and the entire team has the passion to deliver the best possible service.

Director of Gastroliver centre of United Hospital Prof Dr AQM Mohsen, MBBS, FCPS, Interventional Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist is determined to manage all kinds of complex gastrointestinal cases with advanced expertise. From this centre yearly over 3000 patients received their desired procedures.

Dr Md Ashraful Haque, consultant, Liver, GI, surgical and transplant ICU, said in his speech that, We will try our best to give service specially for the patients with gastroliver, billiary and pancreatic emergencies.

In the ceremony, along with Chief guest Dr Subhash Gupta, Dr Hashem Rabby, Prof Dr Mohsen Chowdhury, Prof Dr Salimur Rahman, Prof Dr AQM Mohsen; Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Managing Director, United Hospital; CEO, United Healthcare Services Limited; Dr Ajmal Quader Chowdhury, Consultant, General Surgery, United Hospital, Dr Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Director, Medical Services, United Hospital delivered their speech and joined the formal ribbon cutting session.

Among others distinguished guests of relevant fields, renowned doctors, Senior consultants and consultants administrative officials of United Hospital were present.