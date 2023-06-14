UNDP, H&M Group collaborate to drive climate action in Bangladesh's apparel industry

Corporates

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

UNDP, H&M Group collaborate to drive climate action in Bangladesh's apparel industry

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 09:18 pm
UNDP, H&amp;M Group collaborate to drive climate action in Bangladesh&#039;s apparel industry

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh and H&M Group have signed a deal today (14 June) at the UNDP Bangladesh office to work on climate action and help Bangladesh to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Leyla Ertur, head of Sustainability at H&M Group, and Van Nguyan, deputy resident representative at UNDP Bangladesh, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Ziaur Rahman, regional country manager at H&M Group, was also present along with other representatives from both organisations at the signing ceremony.

With its extensive knowledge and expertise, UNDP is dedicated to supporting countries in translating their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets into tangible actions. Recognising the crucial role of the fashion industry in national and global greenhouse gas emissions, UNDP aims to empower all relevant stakeholders in the apparel industry of Bangladesh to drive climate action through a collaborative, whole-of-society approach.

Expressing her excitement about the partnership, Van Nguyan, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, stated, "I believe our partnership with H&M Group will set an example for all relevant actors in the apparel industry of Bangladesh to drive climate action by adopting a whole-of-society engagement approach."

This partnership will play a pivotal role in initiating policy dialogues focused on reducing CO2 emissions, developing climate-responsive power policies, establishing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), and identifying climate-smart investment opportunities. Furthermore, the collaboration will provide crucial support for promoting the circularity of post-industrial textile waste and implementing measures to conserve, reuse, and recycle water within the industry.

By joining hands, UNDP and H&M Group are demonstrating their shared commitment to fostering sustainable practices in Bangladesh's apparel industry and contributing to the country's broader climate objectives.

UNDP / H&M

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

7h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

3h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

6h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

11h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank