UNDP, H&M Group collaborate to drive climate action in Bangladesh's apparel industry

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh and H&M Group have signed a deal today (14 June) at the UNDP Bangladesh office to work on climate action and help Bangladesh to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Leyla Ertur, head of Sustainability at H&M Group, and Van Nguyan, deputy resident representative at UNDP Bangladesh, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Ziaur Rahman, regional country manager at H&M Group, was also present along with other representatives from both organisations at the signing ceremony.

With its extensive knowledge and expertise, UNDP is dedicated to supporting countries in translating their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets into tangible actions. Recognising the crucial role of the fashion industry in national and global greenhouse gas emissions, UNDP aims to empower all relevant stakeholders in the apparel industry of Bangladesh to drive climate action through a collaborative, whole-of-society approach.

Expressing her excitement about the partnership, Van Nguyan, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, stated, "I believe our partnership with H&M Group will set an example for all relevant actors in the apparel industry of Bangladesh to drive climate action by adopting a whole-of-society engagement approach."

This partnership will play a pivotal role in initiating policy dialogues focused on reducing CO2 emissions, developing climate-responsive power policies, establishing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), and identifying climate-smart investment opportunities. Furthermore, the collaboration will provide crucial support for promoting the circularity of post-industrial textile waste and implementing measures to conserve, reuse, and recycle water within the industry.

By joining hands, UNDP and H&M Group are demonstrating their shared commitment to fostering sustainable practices in Bangladesh's apparel industry and contributing to the country's broader climate objectives.