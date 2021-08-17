Two owners of E-Orange sent to jail

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:03 pm

Two owners of E-Orange sent to jail

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:03 pm
Two owners of E-Orange sent to jail

A Dhaka court has sent E-Orange owners - Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman, to jail today.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order rejecting their bail pleas.

Earlier, the couple surrendered before the court after a case was filed against them by customers.

Agitated customers filed a case against five people, including the owners, with Gulshan Police Station bringing allegation of embezzling Tk1,100 crore. 

Other accused are- Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawser. 

File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy

Earlier on Monday, customers held a demonstration again demanding protesting the delay of E-orange in delivering pending orders.

The E-orange authorities were supposed to publish a product list outlining the pending orders and the stipulated delivery time. 

But instead of publishing the list, it sought up to 45 to 60 days, which led to customer resentment.

The customers went to the police station to file a case against the company as they feared the owners had sought time to be able to flee the country.

Previously, on 12 August, E-orange posted on their Facebook page that though their office was reportedly vandalised by resellers, they promised to deliver products on 16 August.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on 11 August.

