Trade fair in NY generated trade opportunities of $500,000

The "Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023" ended in New York on 25 September which has generated new trade opportunities of $500,000 between Bangladesh and the USA.

With the theme "Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy", Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, organized the two-day event at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel from 22 October.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Prime Minister's Economic Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman, among others, attended the function.

In his speech, AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is exporting around $8.5 billion RMG products to the USA every year.

He mentioned that the economic relations between the two countries are getting stronger day by day.

Earlier, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the two-day event as the chief guest who led a 16-member delegation.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Atiur Rahman, President and CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce Mark Jaffe, among others, took part in the event.

Mark Jaffe said about $8.5 billion worth of garments are exported from Bangladesh to the United States.

"It is increasing. The economic relations between the two countries are getting stronger day by day. The issue of importing pharmaceutical and ICT products from Bangladesh is coming up in this event. We expect at least $500,000 worth of business to be generated through this event," he added.

More than 50 eminent personalities from different sectors of Bangladesh, including business, banking and journalism participated in the show.

Beside this fair, there were different sessions like the role of Financial Institutions for small business, Smart Investment in Smart Bangladesh, how to successfully rebuild build back NY post pandemic, The Interplay of Banking and Economic Development Programs, Unlocking potential export opportunities in USA Market, US-Bangladesh Partnership: A vision for an inclusive, secure, and prosperous future and Smart Bangladesh: Next IT hub of Asia at first day.

At second day there were sessions like Bangladesh's pharmaceutical export: The possibilities and progress, Legal Remittance Flow: Keeping Bangladesh's economy stable, Potential engagement and investment opportunities for Bangladeshi Americans and 25th September: Bangabandhu's Vision & Bangladeshi Immigrant Day

Renowned economists and business leaders from Bangladesh and the USA took part in these sessions.

Founder of Muktdhara New York, Biswajit Saha said that apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, there was a seminar on the export of Bangladeshi products to America and IT-related seminars for American mainstream businessmen.

He informed that alongside the event, "Bangladesh Remittance Fair" was also held at the same place to increase remittance flow from USA to Bangladesh.

Biswajit Saha said a number of banks, mobile financial services, remittance related app services, money exchange houses and remittance channel partners participated.

IFIC Bank PLC, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited, Sunman Global Express Corp, Placid Express and TapTap Send participated at the event, he added.

He informed that IFIC Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO M Shah Alam Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Standard Bank Limited Md Habibur Rahman and Managing Director and CEO of the Social Islami Bank Limited Zafar Alam joined the event.

Top 300 remittance senders were invited to the event, and the best 10 have be given remittance awards, he added.

He informed that Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited received award as the best remittance receiver bank, Sunman Global Express Corp, Placid Express and TapTap Send have received top Money exchange award and IFIC Bank PLC got the best partner recognition award.

A magazine called Global Business was published on the occasion of the event celebration. The executive editor of the magazine Nurul Baten handed it over to all the guests including the foreign minister.