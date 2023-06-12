TK Group to establish chain of international schools

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:34 pm

Related News

TK Group to establish chain of international schools

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:34 pm
TK Group to establish chain of international schools

Bangladeshi industrial giant TK Group of Industries is going to establish a chain of international schools around Bangladesh. 

The first one New Horizon Canadian International School (NHCS) is being built at Hatirjheel, which is a global offshore school under the direct supervision and administration of the British Columbia (BC) Ministry of Education, Canada. 

The ceremony of New Horizon Canadian International School (NHCS) was held on Sunday (11 June) at the Grand Ball Room of Sheraton Dhaka, reads a press release.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was present as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, and Canadian High Commission Charge d'Affairs ad Interim Angela Dirk were present as special guests.

Md Amirul Haque, chairman, NHCS; Mohammad Mostafa Haider, managing director, NHCS; Alan Schroeder, director, International Education, British Columbia, Ministry of Education, Canada; Crystal Juice, principal, NHCS attended as guests of honour.

British Columbia Offshore School has been operating in 8 countries of the world for the past 35 years. As the 9th country, Bangladesh's TK Group of Industries has achieved permission to operate this school. 

The school will be directly managed by British Columbia Ministry of Education approved curriculum, certified principals and teachers who are Canadian citizens, said the media release. 

Students of this school can directly enroll in all universities of Commonwealth countries like USA, Canada, Australia, UK, France etc. A plethora of international and in-school extracurricular activities coupled with many international school certifications will pave the path for the graduates of the school to transit effortlessly to the best universities in the world.

TK Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

1h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

9h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

11h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

18m | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

7h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA