TK Group to establish chain of international schools

Bangladeshi industrial giant TK Group of Industries is going to establish a chain of international schools around Bangladesh.

The first one New Horizon Canadian International School (NHCS) is being built at Hatirjheel, which is a global offshore school under the direct supervision and administration of the British Columbia (BC) Ministry of Education, Canada.

The ceremony of New Horizon Canadian International School (NHCS) was held on Sunday (11 June) at the Grand Ball Room of Sheraton Dhaka, reads a press release.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was present as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, and Canadian High Commission Charge d'Affairs ad Interim Angela Dirk were present as special guests.

Md Amirul Haque, chairman, NHCS; Mohammad Mostafa Haider, managing director, NHCS; Alan Schroeder, director, International Education, British Columbia, Ministry of Education, Canada; Crystal Juice, principal, NHCS attended as guests of honour.

British Columbia Offshore School has been operating in 8 countries of the world for the past 35 years. As the 9th country, Bangladesh's TK Group of Industries has achieved permission to operate this school.

The school will be directly managed by British Columbia Ministry of Education approved curriculum, certified principals and teachers who are Canadian citizens, said the media release.

Students of this school can directly enroll in all universities of Commonwealth countries like USA, Canada, Australia, UK, France etc. A plethora of international and in-school extracurricular activities coupled with many international school certifications will pave the path for the graduates of the school to transit effortlessly to the best universities in the world.