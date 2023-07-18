TECNO CAMON Fashion Festival held

TECNO, a smartphone brand, hosted the TECNO CAMON Fashion Festival in Bangladesh.

The event took place at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), said a press release.

Renowned singer and artist Tahsan Khan, actors and actresses including Tawsif Mahbub, Orchita Sporshia, Social Media royalty, Tech Reviewer and other content creators, were present.

The Dhaka guys hosted the event.

Arif Chowdhury, global vice president of Transsion Holdings, and Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of ISMARTU Technology BD Limited, took the stage and delivered speeches on CAMON 20 Series. Shyamol Saha, COO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, and Vane Ni, Marketing Director of TECNO, were also present at the event.

The event held a runway show choreographed by Azra Mahmud, accompanied by the live music of Tahsan and featuring the stylish costumes designed by Fashion Designer Sharukh Amin, Tenzing Chakma, Imam Hassan, and Samina Sara.

While the event was filled with glamorous stars and exhilarating performances, it is essential to remember the true star of the show—the new CAMON 20 Series. This smartphone range boasts exceptional features, including a powerful 64MP night portrait camera, massive 256GB storage with 8GB RAM, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, among others, reads the release.

TECNO CAMON Fashion Festival was a true convergence of fashion and technology, exemplified by TECNO's recent global collaboration with Vogue during the prestigious London Fashion Week. This collaboration showcased TECNO's commitment to pushing boundaries and staying at the forefront of fashion trends, the release added.