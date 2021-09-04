Standard Bank organises tree plantation program

Standard Bank Limited has recently organised a tree plantation program at the medians strips in the road at Aftabnagar Project of Eastern Housing Ltd as a part of observing the Martyrdom Anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with all the martyrs on August 15.

Krishnachura and Radhachura plants have been selected for the beautification aspect alongside environmental benefits.

In addition, fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings are being distributed among the customers through 138 branches of the bank across the country.

Khandaker Rashed Maqsood, managing director and CEO, Ramiz Uddin Miah, manager of SBL Principal Branch, Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting company secretary and senior officials of Eastern Housing Limited were present at the occasion.

Maqsood lauded the environmentally friendly program adopted by the government on the occasion of National Mourning Day at the end of the program.