Square Pharma declares 60% cash dividend 

Corporates

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 06:19 pm

Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd has declared a 60% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year ended 30 June, 2021. 

The announcement came at the 55th Annual General Meeting of the company held Wednesday on a virtual platform, reads a press release.

The AGM was presided over by the Chairman of the company Samuel S Chowdhury.  

Ratna Patra, vice chairman; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director; Kazi Iqbal Harun, director; Syed Afzal Hasan Uddin and SM Rezaur Rahman, Independent Director; Md Kabir Reza, Head of A&F; Md Zahangir Alam, Chief Financial Officer; and Khandaker Habibuzzaman, Company Secretary, attended the meeting.

The turnover, gross profit and net profit (after tax) were Tk5,835 crore, Tk2,590 crore and Tk1,474 crore respectively. 

Turnover and net profit rose to 10.24% and 13.80% respectively during the year under review.

The company contributed an amount of Tk1,320 crore to the national exchequer.

Shareholders attended the AGM and many of them took part in the discussion regarding the company's performance and future expansion. At the end the chairman expressed their deep appreciation to shareholders for their trust and support to the company's performance.

