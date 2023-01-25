Social Islami Bank holds meeting with Hajj agencies

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a view-exchange meeting with the members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday (24 January).

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, presided over the meeting while M Shahdat Hossain Taslim, president of HAAB, was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati, senior vice president of HAAB, and Faruque Ahmed Sardar, secretary general, were special guests on the occasion.

Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member of SIBL Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke at the event as the chief discussant and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, delivered the welcome speech.

Senior executives of the bank also attended the programme along with the owners of hajj agencies.