Two killed, six injured in Mymensingh filling station fire

The fire reportedly broke out around 2:35 pm, following an explosion that occurred while gas was being unloaded from an LPG-carrying lorry at the filling station today (4 November). Photo: UNB
The fire reportedly broke out around 2:35 pm, following an explosion that occurred while gas was being unloaded from an LPG-carrying lorry at the filling station today (4 November). Photo: UNB

A massive fire at Azahar Filling Station at Rahmatpur Bypass Road in Mymensingh Sadar killed two people and injured six others today (4 November).

One of the deceased has been identified as Himel, 30, son of Jamal Uddin from Kichmot village under Mymensingh City Corporation.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment, police said. 

The fire reportedly broke out around 2:35pm, following an explosion that occurred while gas was being unloaded from an LPG-carrying lorry at the filling station, said Md Mozammel Hossain, deputy director of Mymensingh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Seven firefighting units promptly responded to the emergency, managing to bring the flames under control by nearly 3:25pm.

Following the incident, the deputy commissioner constituted a three-member committee tasked with investigating the cause of the explosion. 

The committee was instructed to submit its report within three working days.
 
 

