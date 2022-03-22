Smart Technologies to market Sony products in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 07:52 pm

Industry minister inaugurated Sony-Smart  flagship show-room

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 07:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, a technology-product marketing company, is now marketing Japanese Sony Corporation electronics and providing related services.

A 'Sony-Smart' flagship show-room has been inaugurared at Jahir Smart in Agargaon, Dhaka, said a press release on Tuesday (22 March).

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP inaugurated the show- room as chief guest.

Sony South-East Asia President Atsushi Endo virtually attended as the special guest while Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam chaired the event.

"About four months ago, I was present at the contract signing ceremony between Sony and Smart. But I don't think Smart Technologies could market the products in such a short time. For this, I appreciate all the officials of Smart Technologies," said Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun.

He expressed hope for Smart Technologies to market the Sony products across the country ans well as set up a plan to produce them in Bangladesh.

Atsushi Endo said, "Smart Technologies has been leading Bangladesh's ICT market for a long time. To be a part of this business, Sony is proud and lucky. From now on, Smart Technologies will lead Sony's consumer electronics business in Bangladesh. I am sure that the new flagship show-room at Jahir Smart tower will lead the consumer electronics market to a bright future."

Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "Globally the IT, ICT and electronics products are coming under one umbrella. That is why Smart Technologies is the first ICT-company marketing the electronics products."

He added, "The government has already allocated land against us at the High-tech Park. Once our factory at the place is ready, we will manufacture strong-quality products in the country. Our main goal is to manufacture Bangladeshi products and market them locally as well as export to different countries."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sony / Smart Technologies

