Sony-Smart’s G-5 policy receives international recognition

Sony-Smart's Genuine-5 (G-5) policy to protect consumer interests in the sale of electronics products in the country's market has received international recognition.

Sony-Smart's this policy was announced as a "Best Practice" at the recently held Sony Business Partners Conference 2023 (SBPC) in Singapore.

The Sony-Smart team was awarded by a crest and a motivational cheque of USD 2,000 to encourage Sony distributors in other countries to implement the G-5 policy in their respective countries.

Sony-Smart Chairman Mohd. Mazharul Islam and Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Azad Rahman received the award from Jeremy Heng Chun Guan, President of RMDC, Sony South East Asia. Among others Sony-Smart Director Md. Tanvir Hossain, Sony International Bangladesh Branch Head Ricky Lucas, Sony-Smart General Manager and Head of Sales Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Assistant General Manager Md. Zubair Hossain, and official distributors of Sony from different countries were present at the event.

Sony Business Partners Conference 2023 (SBPC) reviewed Sony's achievements and business achievements over the past year.

The distributors were instructed to achieve maximum customer satisfaction by informing them to market the products with new features in the coming days. Azad Rahman, Deputy General Manager (Marketing) of the organisation gave an audio-visual presentation about Sony-Smart's G-5 activities.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited is the top ICT product marketer in Bangladesh. The company is marketing about 100 global-brand ICT products in the country.

On 26 November 2021, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, which is currently known nationwide as Sony-Smart, was contracted as an official distributor to market Sony's electronics products and related services in Bangladesh.

Sony-Smart has adopted the Genuine-5 (G-5) policy since its inception. Under this policy, Sony-Smart ensures genuine product, genuine price, genuine service, genuine passion and genuine care.

Sony-Smart has reached the peak of customer confidence in a short period of time after entering the country's market.

Sony-Smart is currently the only choice for buyers as a reliable address for genuine Sony products. Sony-Smart has gained deep trust and confidence in the customer-mind, which has given the Sony brand a stronger position in the Bangladesh market.

Currently, Sony-Smart is providing products with G-5 assurance through 24 own showrooms, more than 200 partner showrooms and more than 2,500 IT partners across the country. The company has plans to touch the milestone of half a century in its number of own showrooms within this year.

In response to the global recognition of Sony-Smart's G-5 policy, Chairman of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited (SONY-SMART) Mohd. Mazharul Islam said, "We guarantee genuine products at the genuine price with genuine services by following strong business principles. And for this reason, Sony-Smart has already made a place in the hearts of customers by marketing Sony's electronics products and other related services. Our business transparency in the Bangladeshi market has been recognized by the customers through their trust and faith, now our partner Sony has recognized us officially. It is undoubtedly a matter of pride and joy for us."

He urged Sony brand-lovers not to buy fake or refurbished products from various unauthorised sources, but to always get genuine products, genuine prices, genuine service, with genuine care and genuine passion, by purchasing products from showrooms with Sony-Smart signboards.