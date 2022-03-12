Sk Matiur Rahman promoted as DMD of Prime Bank Ltd

Sk Matiur Rahman has recently been promoted as the deputy managing director (DMD) of Prime Bank Limited.

Rahman has been with Prime Bank Limited as the senior executive vice president and head of treasury division previously, reports a press release issued in this regard.

After completion of his service as a permanent employee of the bank, he has been appointed as its DMD.

He started his career with Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd as a probationary officer in 1989 and has more than 33 years of diversified leadership experience in the financial sector.

In 2021, he was the chairman of the technical committee of the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).

Rahman completed his honours and masters in Finance from Dhaka University. He has also attended various local and overseas training sessions and workshops throughout his career.