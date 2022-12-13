Singapore's Agrocorp,IFC partner to improve food security in Bangladesh

13 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Singapore's Agrocorp,IFC partner to improve food security in Bangladesh

13 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Singapore&#039;s Agrocorp,IFC partner to improve food security in Bangladesh

To improve food security in Bangladesh amidst a global shortfall of staple crops, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is providing a $32.5 million loan to Singapore-based agricultural commodity-trading company Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, which is a leading supplier of wheat and pulses to the South-Asian country.

IFC, the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets, is providing an eight-year financing package consisting of a senior secured loan of up to $18 million as well as a concessional loan of $14.5 million from the International Development Association's Private Sector Window Blended Finance Facility, read a press release. 

The investment will allow Agrocorp to buy and deliver millions of tons of wheat and pulses from Australia and Canada to Bangladesh, providing safe, nutritious, and calorie-rich staples to the country.

These staples are sold to millers and food processors, which depend on them to produce basic foods for the Bangladeshi population.

"Agrocorp plays an important role in addressing food security in Asia, which has become more vital with all the recent shocks in global food-supply chains," said Vijay Iyengar, Chairman and Managing Director, Agrocorp International 

"We are delighted to be partnering with IFC for this loan, which will allow us to scale up our work to provide an even stronger platform to secure food supplies for emerging markets such as Bangladesh."

"We are pleased that IFC is able to provide financial support for Agrocorp to reinforce its position in global food supply chains, and in this instance to serve the markets in Bangladesh during these challenging times", said Geoffrey Yeo, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Enterprise Singapore. 

The war in Ukraine has exacerbated food inflation globally, sparked high and volatile energy and fertiliser prices and restrictive trade policies, and has also worsened supply-chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wheat has been particularly affected, as Ukraine and Russia have traditionally accounted for over a quarter of the global-trade volumes. 

In addition, about a quarter of Bangladesh's population of 165 million people face food insecurity due to the impacts of climate change and the rising frequency of natural hazards

"This investment ensures the supply of essential raw materials to food producers and processors in Bangladesh, allowing the availability of safe, nutritious, and calorie-rich staple foods to be available", said Hector Gomez Ang, Regional Director for South Asia, IFC.  

The IFC investment is in line with a new $6 billion Global Food Security Platform (GFSP), which aims to mobilise private investment to address the deterioration in food security, particularly in the world's most vulnerable countries.

In addition, since 2010, IFC has invested over $3.6 billion to help private sector growth in Bangladesh, read the PR.

