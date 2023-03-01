SIBL opens six agent banking outlets

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened six agent banking outlets through a virtual platform on Wednesday (1 March) at its head office.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the agent banking outlets as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Among others, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, head of HRD, Md Moniruzzaman, head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and Md Mashiur Rahman, head of Agent Banking were present.

Zonal heads, managers of different branches, agents and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually.