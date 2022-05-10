Shusmita Anis releases music video for 'Ek Bikele'

Corporates

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:40 am

Renowned artist Shusmita Anis has released a mesmerising music video "Ek Bikele" on her youtube channel on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr under the banner of New Music Paradigm Company.

It is a collaborative project involving renowned artists from India and Bangladesh. The song "Ek Bikele" is written by Srijato Bandyopadhyay and tuned by famous composer Indraadip Dasgupta, said a press release. 

Shusmita Anis's "Ek Bikele" has been visualised in grandeur style by national award winner actress Sunerah Binte Kamal and Shariful Islam Razz.

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The video was directed by Nahiyan Ahmed (Flybot Studios). This historic epic rendition is about love, war and courage involving a prince and princess captured for the first time in Puthia Rajbari, Rajshahi, the press release added. 

"The stress and anxiety of letting go of a loved one is timeless and relevant even to this day," said Shusmita Anis.

"Ek Bikele was released on Shusmita Anis' youtube channel and other digital platforms on 28 April this year.

 

Shusmita Anis

