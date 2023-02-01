ShareTrip wins prestigious ‘Digital Commerce of the Year 2022’ award

01 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
ShareTrip wins prestigious ‘Digital Commerce of the Year 2022’ award

ShareTrip has won the 'Digital Commerce of the Year 2022' award at the 7th edition of The Daily Star ICT Awards.

The event had recently taken place at the Le Méridien Dhaka, reads a press release.

Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, commented on this big win, "I am delighted that ShareTrip has won Digital Commerce of the Year 2022 by The Daily Star."

"We have always tried to introduce innovative technology in our dynamic application and website so consumers can travel more conveniently now. They can easily browse holiday packages, gather information about the destinations, book flights and hotels for their next trip."

"I am extremely pleased to see the company's growth, and I am thankful for all the support from all the partners, especially the people of Bangladesh. We are extremely dedicated towards our work and hope to continue the winning streak," she added. 

The event was attended by numerous renowned individuals, including Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun as the chief guest.

ShareTrip provides travel services through its dynamic application and web platform, allowing travellers to conveniently book flights, hotels and find the perfect vacation packages around the globe including Bangladesh.

The company also has a business platform for the commercial travel segment. ShareTrip occupies 12% of the entire travel market.

