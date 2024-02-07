Seminar on 'Exploring Graduate Business Programs and Careers in Canada' held at Presidency University

A seminar titled "Exploring Graduate Business Programs and Careers in Canada" took place on Tuesday (6 February) at 3 pm in the auditorium of Presidency University.

The event was organized by the university's Office of Student Affairs and Career Services, reads a press release.

Dr Rehman Khokhar, associate professor at St. Mary's University, Canada's School of Business,served as the keynote speaker.

During the seminar, Dr Rehman elaborated on various aspects including the admission process, scholarship opportunities, and part-time job facilities offered by St. Mary University.

He also provided detailed insights into job prospects and work permit regulations within Canada's corporate sector.

He also provided detailed insights into job prospects and work permit regulations within Canada's corporate sector.

The seminar was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University, the Dean of the School of Business, along with faculty, staff, and students.