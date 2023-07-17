Screening of ‘Battle for Africa’ at the Russian Embassy

Corporates

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:56 am

Screening of ‘Battle for Africa’ at the Russian Embassy

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:56 am
Screening of ‘Battle for Africa’ at the Russian Embassy

On 15 July, the Embassy jointly with the Russian House in Dhaka screened a documentary film "Battle for Africa" by the "Russia Today" TV channel.

Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh Ekaterina Semenova addressed the audience with welcoming remarks. She shared her assessments of the causes of the current crisis in Ukraine and told about Moscow's approaches to the settlement of the conflict, reads a press release.

Director of the Russian House Mr Pavel Dvoychenkov in his speech emphasized the historically friendly nature of relations between the USSR and Africa, which are supported by Russia at the present stage. According to him, the anti-colonial policy of the Soviet Union and Russian multi-vector diplomacy became the basis for building strong ties with the countries of the continent, including at the humanitarian level.

The film aroused keen interest among the public comprising the representatives of the local cultural environment, student circles, the academic community, think tanks, and a number of Bangladeshi media.

 

Splash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September