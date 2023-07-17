Screening of ‘Battle for Africa’ at the Russian Embassy

On 15 July, the Embassy jointly with the Russian House in Dhaka screened a documentary film "Battle for Africa" by the "Russia Today" TV channel.

Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh Ekaterina Semenova addressed the audience with welcoming remarks. She shared her assessments of the causes of the current crisis in Ukraine and told about Moscow's approaches to the settlement of the conflict, reads a press release.

Director of the Russian House Mr Pavel Dvoychenkov in his speech emphasized the historically friendly nature of relations between the USSR and Africa, which are supported by Russia at the present stage. According to him, the anti-colonial policy of the Soviet Union and Russian multi-vector diplomacy became the basis for building strong ties with the countries of the continent, including at the humanitarian level.

The film aroused keen interest among the public comprising the representatives of the local cultural environment, student circles, the academic community, think tanks, and a number of Bangladeshi media.