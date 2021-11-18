Sayeed Khan made VMware country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan

VMware Inc, a leading innovator in enterprise software, has announced the appointment of Sayeed Ahmed Khan as the country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

With over 20 years of experience in business development across various enterprise technology companies, Sayeed will focus on driving growth, sales and strategy for VMware in the region, while also inspiring team cohesion internally, reads a press release.

VMware's General Manager and Country Leader for Asia Emerging Markets Nitin Ahuja said, "With the accelerated shift to digital technologies, the ICT industry in Bangladesh is flourishing and serves as one of the key pillars underpinning the country's transformation to a digital economy.

"Sayeed's appointment will expedite our efforts in enabling customers and partners to unlock the full potential of multi-cloud as they build resilient and future-ready businesses."

Sayeed most recently served as the Country Manager of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at F5 Networks Bangladesh Limited. Prior to F5 Networks, he held the position of Territory Business Manager of Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) at Cisco. With his wealth of experience and deep understanding of market insights and business technology interfaces, Sayeed will also be responsible for strengthening VMware's presence, developing strategic relationships and maintaining customer satisfaction.

"Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan are still at their early stages of digital transformation, and thus there is vast potential for growth," said Sayeed Khan, Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. "I'm looking forward to being part of this journey as we continue to expand VMware's footprint across the region and help companies move faster towards a cloud-enabled future."

Sayeed holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science from De Montfort University.