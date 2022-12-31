“Savlon Guess the Score” campaign concludes by awarding prizes to the winners

Savlon Bangladesh has successfully hosted "Savlon Guess the Score" campaign during FIFA World Cup 2022.

This unique and interactive campaign has stirred positive response among football lovers throughout the country.

More than 10,000 football enthusiasts have registered on the official campaign website and predicted match scores on a daily basis to retain their position on the leaderboard, reads a press release.

Top 20 participants with the highest scores won PlayStation 5, laptop, smart LED TV, smartphone, bluetooth speaker and exciting prizes.

Md Quamrul Hassan (Business Director, ACI Consumer Brands), Zaman Asif Ahmad (Business Manager, ACI Consumer Brands) and Md Nahid Newaj (General Manager, Media & Communication) handed over the gifts to the winners during the prize giving ceremony.

Savlon Bangladesh has thanked all the participants for celebrating this World Cup season with Savlon.

