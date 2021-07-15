Samsung’s ‘Eid Campaign’ comes with exciting offers 

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:29 pm

The campaign represents excellent opportunities for people across the nation to enhance their collection of innovative Samsung products

Marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched an Eid Campaign featuring lucrative discounts, massive cashback, and great offers. 

The campaign represents excellent opportunities for people across the nation to enhance their collection of innovative Samsung products at an affordable price, said a press release. 

Under the campaign, customers will receive a cashback of a minimum of BDT 1,000 on Galaxy M01 Core, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s, and Galaxy M12. Samsung is also offering a cashback of a minimum of BDT 2,000 on Galaxy M21 and a promotional offer of BDT 4,000 off on Galaxy M31. 

In addition, customers interested in buying the Galaxy Note10Lite will get a minimum cashback of BDT 5,000. Moreover, customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy A32 and pay through EMI in 6 months. 

On top of it, customers will receive Buds pro, S21+, or BDT 25,000 instant cashback upon buying the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Additionally, customers will receive three months of Spotify Premium Subscription with the purchase of any Samsung Galaxy smartphone. 

Additionally, a Grand Invite offer will occur where customers purchasing any Galaxy smartphone will receive a fridge, television, air conditioner, or washing machine based on a lottery.  

With Eid right around the corner, Samsung's new campaign will help customers prepare for celebrations without having to worry about surpassing their budget. The campaign will continue until the end of July 2021. 

