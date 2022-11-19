Samsung launches World Cup contest

Samsung has launched fan contest 'Galaxy Goal Challenge' to celebrate the exuberance of the football World Cup, said a press release on Friday.

The rule is– score as many goals as you can and win exciting prizes at the end of every week.

Although to score goals with Samsung's Galaxy Goal Challenge, one doesn't have to make the nets bulge. Players are required to log on to a microsite with their Facebook account.

Rules, Leaderboards and Reward List will be available on the homepage after logging in.

Upon tapping 'Play', players will have to press and hold a football on the screen to trace a circle using their phone camera. The objective is to draw a perfect 'Gol', and points will hence be accumulated based on the best drawn circle by each player.

Players must also aim for drawing the best circle within the quickest possible time and keeping the number of attempts minimum for better chances at winning.

Each user will get to score 10 goals every day. One can also take advantage of the share points feature and share own points with friends to earn 20 bonus points.

Based on total points accumulated over the week, 5 lucky winners will receive Samsung Galaxy smartphones and devices every week.

At the end of the campaign, 3 top winners will receive mega prize combos, the release added.

'The grand sports season is here, and we want to make it memorable for Samsung's beloved fans and followers', said Samsung Electronics, Bangladesh Head of MX Business Md Muyeedur Rahman.

The competition will run till 17 December, 2022. Participants will need an Android Smartphone to take part, the release added.

To take part in the challenge, fans can log onto samsunggol.com.