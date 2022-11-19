Samsung launches World Cup contest

Corporates

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Samsung launches World Cup contest

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung has launched fan contest 'Galaxy Goal Challenge' to celebrate the exuberance of the football World Cup, said a press release on Friday.

The rule is– score as many goals as you can and win exciting prizes at the end of every week.

Although to score goals with Samsung's Galaxy Goal Challenge, one doesn't have to make the nets bulge. Players are required to log on to a microsite with their Facebook account.

Rules, Leaderboards and Reward List will be available on the homepage after logging in.

Upon tapping 'Play', players will have to press and hold a football on the screen to trace a circle using their phone camera. The objective is to draw a perfect 'Gol', and points will hence be accumulated based on the best drawn circle by each player.

Players must also aim for drawing the best circle within the quickest possible time and keeping the number of attempts minimum for better chances at winning.

Each user will get to score 10 goals every day. One can also take advantage of the share points feature and share own points with friends to earn 20 bonus points.

Based on total points accumulated over the week, 5 lucky winners will receive Samsung Galaxy smartphones and devices every week.

At the end of the campaign, 3 top winners will receive mega prize combos, the release added.

'The grand sports season is here, and we want to make it memorable for Samsung's beloved fans and followers', said Samsung Electronics, Bangladesh Head of MX Business Md Muyeedur Rahman.

The competition will run till 17 December, 2022. Participants will need an Android Smartphone to take part, the release added.

To take part in the challenge, fans can log onto samsunggol.com.

Samsung / World Cup contest / World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

8h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

6h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

4h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

23m | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

1h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

2h | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday