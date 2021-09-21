Salextra becomes official distributor of Amazfit smart watches in Bangladesh

Keeping Customers' desires in mind, Salextra has introduced Amazfit Smart Watches officially in Bangladesh. At least 11 different Smart Watches have been introduced including the best possible features one can think of and that too being authentic, stylish, sporty, and budget-friendly, states a press release.

Amazfit Smartwatches come in different categories including Band series aka Amazfit Band 5, Basic watches aka Amazfit Bip series, Fashion series aka Amazfit GTS & GTR watches and Sports Category watches aka Amazfit Neo & T Rex Pro.

These Watches are extremely valued for money as they cover a lot of features. Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood-Oxygen Level Measurement, Stress Measurement, Sleep track, PAI Health Assessment System, Calorie Burning Measurement, up to 100 Sport Activities and numerous Sensors, Music store and playback and plenty other options. You can receive calls on these devices as well. Amazfit Smart Watches are water-resistant up to 100 meters. The devices are mostly built with metal finish or premium Carbon fibre otherwise.

The Watch straps Amazfit uses are known to be reliable and modern looking. Displays are premium, mostly AMOLED & Full HD. They are vivid, easy to read, wakes up with background light, loads of customizable watch faces. The battery is quite enduring lasting from at least 7 days to up to 45 days depending on which model it is.

The Smartwatches runs on a mobile application called "Zepp" which supports both Android & IOS.

The price of Amazfit Smart Watches ranges from 2790 BDT to 14990 BDT only. The watches come with one year warranty and they are distributed by Authorized "Salextra"- A trusted name in Online-Offline Market in Bangladesh.