SA group supports squash training under international coach

SA group of industries, one of the leading industrial groups in the country, has taken initiative to provide training to squash players.

As a part of this initiative, a well-known and experienced Iranian coach will provide training to squash players in Chittagong for the next seven days, said a press release.

BKSP players will also participate in the training. Trainees will be awarded Level One Certificate at the end of the training.

The training activities will be held at the Squash Court of Chittagong Club. In the meantime, the Chittagong Club Squash Organising Authority has completed necessary preparations.

Brig Gen GM Quamrul Islam SPP(R), general secretary Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation and Imteaz Habib (Rony), ember in charge (Squash) of Chittagong Club Ltd, Sazzad Arefin Alam, managing director of SA group of industries, Yousuf Monsor, general committee member of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation were present at the press conference, among others.

In this regard, managing director of SA group of industries said, "There is no substitute for sports in building a healthy nation. Hopefully, through this training, the players will be able to improve their skills and in the near future, these well-trained players will be able to uplift the prestige of the country on foreign soil as well."

Muskan Drinking Water will be the beverage partner of this entire programme.