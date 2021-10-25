SA Group to support squash training under international coach

SA Group of Industries has taken initiative to provide training to squash players.

As a part of the initiative, a well-known and experienced Iranian coach will provide training to squash players in Chattogram for the next seven days, said a press release.

A press conference was held in this regard. Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation General Secretary Brig Gen G M Quamrul Islam SPP(R), and Chittagong Club Ltd Member in Charge (Squash) Imteaz Habib (Rony) were present at the press conference among others.

"There is no substitute for sports in building a healthy nation. Hopefully, through this training, the players will be able to improve their skills and in the near future, these well-trained players will be able to uplift the prestige of the country on foreign soil as well," SA Group managing director said.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) players will also participate in the training. Trainees will be awarded level one certificate at the end of the training.

The training activities will be held at the Squash Court of Chittagong Club.

Muskan Drinking Water is the beverage partner of the programme.